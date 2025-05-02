South Korea appoints new acting leader as ex-PM enters election race

South Korea has sworn in its third acting president in less than six months, as his predecessor declared his candidacy in a snap election to replace impeached ex-leader Yoon Suk-yeol.

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho pledged to ensure “stability” as he was appointed acting leader on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stepped down to run in the June 3 election.

“I will try my best to ensure government functions are managed stably,” Lee told reporters.

The appointment of a new acting president came as Han’s candidacy injected more uncertainty into an election race that has been upended by doubts over the eligibility of the left-leaning frontrunner, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party.

“I’ve determined to find what I can do for the future of the Republic of Korea that I love and for all of us,” Han told a news conference at the National Assembly on Friday.

“I’ll try my utmost to be chosen by the people at this presidential election.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned Lee Jae-myung’s acquittal on election law violations, sending the case back to a lower court.

If his conviction is upheld before the election, Lee, who has dominated polls for months, would be disqualified from the race.

Next month’s election was called after Yoon, a former prosecutor-turned-conservative politician, was removed from office over his shock declaration of martial law in December.

While Yoon’s declaration lasted less than six hours before being voted down by South Korea’s legislature, the political uncertainty and chaos it unleashed continues to reverberate nearly six months later.

Han, 75, took over as acting president following Yoon’s impeachment on December 14, before he was himself impeached and replaced by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.

In March, the Constitutional Court overturned Han’s impeachment, restoring him to the role of acting leader.

A veteran politician and bureaucrat, Han has served as prime minister in both liberal and conservative administrations, as well as doing stints as trade minister, finance minister, and ambassador to the United States.

While not affiliated with a political party, Han is expected to ally with Yoon’s conservative People Power Party.

He said his campaign platform would focus on limiting the power of the executive and amending the constitution to add more checks and balances.

Following Han’s announcement, the Democratic Party accused him of abandoning his duties as a caretaker leader.

“We warn former Prime Minister Han. Don’t hide your greed with a lie that you are running for the people,” Democratic Party spokesperson Noh Jong-myun said.