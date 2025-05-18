Mexican Navy ship crashes into New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, 19 injured

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says 19 people were injured in the collision, four of them seriously.

A Mexican Navy sailing ship has crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, injuring at least 19 people, including four who are in critical condition, according to officials.

The incident took place on Saturday.

Videos posted online show the ship sailing underneath the bridge, connecting the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan, as the top of its three masts collide with the iconic structure.

The masts can be seen snapping and partially collapsing as they crash into the deck of the bridge.

The vessel, which was flying a giant green, white and red Mexican flag, then drifted towards the edge of the river as onlookers scrambled away from the shore.

Sailors can be seen aloft in the rigging on the damaged masts.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said 19 people were injured in the crash, four seriously, but the 142-year-old bridge was spared major damage.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz told The Associated Press news agency they were sitting outside to watch the sunset when they saw the vessel strike the bridge and one of its masts snap. Looking closer, they saw someone dangling from high on the ship.

“We saw someone dangling, and I couldn’t tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for, like, at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” Katz said.

They said they saw two people removed from the ship on stretchers into smaller boats.

The Mexican Navy said in a post on X that the Cuauhtemoc, an academy training vessel, was damaged in an accident with the Brooklyn Bridge, which prevented it from continuing its voyage.

It added that the status of personnel and material was under review by naval and local authorities, who were providing assistance.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X that its ambassador to the US and officials from the Mexican consulate in New York were in contact with local authorities to provide assistance to “the affected cadets”, but it did not mention injuries.

The Brooklyn Bridge, which opened in 1883, has a nearly 1,600-foot (490-meter) main span supported by two masonry towers.

More than 100,000 vehicles and an estimated 32,000 pedestrians cross the bridge every day, according to the city’s transportation department, and its walkway is a major tourist attraction.