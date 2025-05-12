Kurdish PKK to disband, potentially ending decades of conflict in Turkiye

Move follows February call by jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan for group to lay down its arms.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has announced that it plans to disband and disarm in a move promising an end to decades of conflict with Turkiye.

The move was announced on Monday by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group. Part of a new peace initiative with Ankara designed to put an end to four decades of violence, the plan to disband comes days after the PKK convened a party congress in northern Iraq.

Following the congress on Friday, the group had said that it had reached “historic” decisions tthat would be shared with the public soon.

Firat reported that a statement by PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan outlining his “perspectives and proposals” were read during the congress.

In February, Ocalan – who has been in jail since 1999 – called on the group to lay down its arms and dissolve itself in a bid to end the conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

The outlawed PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and most Western states, announced a ceasefire days later but had set conditions to disband, including the establishment of a legal mechanism for peace talks.

