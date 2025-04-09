Chinese soldiers in Ukraine: Is Beijing sending troops to back Russia?

Zelenskyy’s claim that Chinese soldiers are fighting for Russia embarrasses Beijing. But what does it really mean?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that his military had captured two Chinese men fighting with the Russian army.

Zelenskyy said that this was a clear sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to continue the Ukraine war, potentially threatening the ongoing peace negotiations brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian officials also said that the capture of Chinese soldiers – the first such instance in more than three years of the war – raised questions about Beijing’s commitment to peace. China has long insisted that it is a neutral party in the war and has pushed for a ceasefire, even as its relations with Russia have strengthened throughout the war.

Beijing has also, so far, avoided sending weapons and other military equipment for Russia to use in the war, while playing a key role in propping up the Russian economy, battered by unprecedented waves of Western sanctions.

So does the capture of Chinese soldiers in Ukraine, if confirmed, suggest that Beijing is now changing its policy and getting more directly involved in the war, including with manpower support for Russia?

What happened?

Zelenskyy posted on X, saying two Chinese citizens were captured by the Ukrainian military in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Russia occupied parts of Donetsk alongside other Ukrainian provinces in 2022. Zelenskyy wrote that the army found identification documents, bank cards and “personal data” in the possession of the captured Chinese citizens.

“We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units than just these two,” Zelenskyy wrote. He added that Kyiv is continuing investigations into the matter and has contacted Beijing for a response. The captured men are currently in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy.

“Russia’s involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding, “This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace.”

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said this casts a shadow of doubt on China’s formal position advocating for peace. “Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia’s invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China’s declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing’s credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Sybiha wrote in an X post on Tuesday.

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession. We have information suggesting that… pic.twitter.com/ekBr6hCkQL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 8, 2025

How has China responded?

China has denied Zelenskyy’s claims that several Chinese nationals are fighting in the war.

“Such claims have no basis. In fact, China’s position on Ukraine is very clear,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.

“Ukrainian side needs to view correctly China’s efforts and constructive role for the political settlement of the crisis.”

Are there past reports of Chinese soldiers fighting in Ukraine?

Yes, news outlets and social media posts have previously said that Chinese mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine.

French news outlet Le Monde reported on April 6 that it identified social media accounts of 40 Chinese people who claim to have signed up with Russian forces. The outlet interviewed a 37-year-old Chinese man who joined the war as a foreign mercenary in July 2023 and has since moved back to China.

In October 2024, there were reports on social media that Ukrainian forces had killed two Chinese mercenaries in Russia, the US-based Newsweek magazine reported. However, this was not backed by evidence and could not be independently verified by Newsweek.

Is China sending its soldiers to fight for Russia?

No, even if Zelenskyy is right and Chinese nationals are fighting in Ukraine on Russia’s behalf, that does not imply that Beijing has sent them there.

Mercenaries from multiple countries have arrived in Russia as tourists and joined the army in fighting against Ukraine. Several foreign mercenaries have also fought on Ukraine’s side against Russia in the war. And many foreign nationals have claimed over the past three years that they were duped into joining the Russian or Ukrainian militaries after being promised other jobs – a lucrative pay packet an incentive.

What other foreign fighters are involved in the Russia-Ukraine war?

In 2022, Putin supported a plan to allow foreign fighters to join Russia in the war. Many South Asian men, predominantly from Nepal, India and Sri Lanka, joined as mercenaries seeking economic opportunities.

While a Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs official estimated that about 200 Nepali men were fighting in Russia by the end of 2023, many estimate that there might be thousands of Nepalis on the battlefield.

In February, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that 127 Indian nationals were serving in the Russian armed forces. It is unclear how many among these Indian nationals are still fighting in Russia. According to the ministry last month, 16 Indian nationals who were serving in the Russian army have gone missing and the Indian government is in contact with the Russian government to find them.

South Korea, the US and Ukraine have also alleged that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Kursk amid strengthening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. Russia has not explicitly confirmed this. “But there is a difference: the North Koreans were fighting on the Kursk front against us,” Zelenskyy said on Tuesday during a combined briefing with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. “The Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Colombia-based City Paper Bogota reported in November 2024 that more than 300 Colombian mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side had been killed during the war. Some Sri Lankans and Indians have also fought on Ukraine’s side.

Western nationals have also joined the war, fighting on the Ukrainian side. Many of these volunteer soldiers are US nationals. It is unknown how many US nationals are currently fighting in Ukraine. A CNN investigation published in January revealed that 20 Americans are missing in action in Ukraine, and casualties are spiking.

What is China’s stance on the Ukraine war?

China officially claims a neutral stance on the war. Beijing says it does not provide Russia or Ukraine with lethal assistance, unlike Western countries which have armed Kyiv with cutting-edge weapons.

“China welcomes all efforts aimed at promoting peace talks and supports the establishment of a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security framework to ultimately achieve lasting peace and stability in Europe,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in February.

However, China is a close political and economic ally of Russia and has continued to purchase discounted Russian oil, which has helped fund Moscow amid economic sanctions from the West.

Western companies withdrew business from Russia following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Kyiv in February 2022. However, Chinese companies, including tech giants Alibaba and DiDi, continued business in Russia without scaling back. Chinese exports to Russia grew to fill the vacuum left behind by Western companies. In October 2024, Chinese exports to Russia grew by 12.7 percent compared with the previous year, Chinese customs data showed.

China has also backed Russia in United Nations resolutions on the war. In February, China abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution which called for “advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine”. In February 2023, China abstained from voting on a UNGA resolution calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. In April 2022, China voted against a UNGA resolution suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

What is the latest on Russia-Ukraine peace talks?

Since February, teams from Russia and Ukraine have separately met with representatives from the US for peace talks in Saudi Arabia. On March 25, the US and Russia announced a Black Sea deal where Russia agreed to halt the use of force and stop the military use of commercial vessels in the Black Sea. Ukraine agreed to these terms. All sides also agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on attacks on Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

However, Russia and Ukraine have since traded blame for violating the agreed terms so far. Putin also has not agreed to a 30-day complete ceasefire jointly greenlit by Washington and Kyiv.

On April 6, Zelenskyy posted on X, saying: “Today’s Russian attack included missiles launched from the waters of the Black Sea … A ceasefire at sea is not just about free navigation and the export of food products — it is, above all, about overall security and bringing peace closer.”