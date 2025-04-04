Police say Brand faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault.

British comedian Russell Brand has been charged with several counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom.

Brand, once one of Britain’s most high-profile entertainers and broadcasters, faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police published on Friday.

The charges stem from complaints by four women over alleged offences that took place from 1999 to 2005.

The police said an investigation into Brand “remains open” and encouraged anyone who has been affected or may have information regarding the case to come forward.

The charges come more than a year after British media outlets Channel 4 and The Sunday Times revealed assault allegations by four women against Brand.

The 50-year-old comedian has denied any wrongdoing, stating that while he had numerous sexual relationships, they were “always consensual”.

Speaking to conservative American political commentator Tucker Carlson in January 2024, Brand described the accusations against him as “very, very painful”.

“I’m aware that I put myself in an extremely vulnerable position by being very, very promiscuous. That is not the type of conduct I endorse, and it’s certainly not how I would live now,” he said.

Known for his risque stand-up routines, Brand also hosted numerous shows on radio and television, wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol, appeared in several Hollywood movies and was married to pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.

In recent years, Brand has been largely absent from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. He recently said he had moved to the United States.

Police said Brand is due to appear in a London court on May 2.