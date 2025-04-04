South Korea’s Constitutional Court removes President Yoon from office

South Korea’s Constitutional Court said that President Yoon Suk-yeol ‘violated’ people’s basic rights by declaring martial law.

The Constitutional Court in South Korea has ruled that impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol be removed from office for his declaration of martial law late last year.

The ruling on Friday now means the country must hold a presidential election within 60 days.

Yoon briefly declared martial law late on the evening of December 3, claiming that antistate and North Korean forces had infiltrated the government.

But senior military and police officials who were sent to shut down the country’s National Assembly have testified that Yoon ordered them to detain rival politicians and prevent the assembly from voting to lift his military rule order.

The ruling needed the approval of six out of eight judges on the Constitutional Court to formalise his removal.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you more soon …