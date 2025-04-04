Indian actor Manoj Kumar, known for ‘patriotic’ films, dies at 87

Throughout his career, Kumar acted – and at times directed – films that had a focus on unity and national pride.

Indian actor Manoj Kumar, known for his roles in Hindi-language films with patriotic themes, has died aged 87.

Kumar died in Mumbai due to heart-related complications on Friday, his son Kunal Goswami told India’s ANI news agency.

“He had health-related issues for a long time. It’s the grace of God that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow [Saturday],” Goswami said.

Throughout his career, Kumar was known for acting – and at times directing – films that had a focus on unity and national pride. For that, he was often dubbed “Bharat” Kumar – a reference to the ancient Sanskrit word for India.

Born Harikrishan Goswami, he renamed himself, in Bollywood tradition, taking on the name Manoj Kumar.

He made his debut in Indian cinema in the late 1950s and went on to star in several films, many with patriotic themes, including Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) and Kranti (1981).

Kumar was the recipient of several national awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour for cinema.

He was also a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi led the condolences, calling Kumar an “icon” of Indian cinema and saying his works “ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations”.

India’s President Droupadi Murmu posted on X that she was “saddened by the demise of legendary actor and filmmaker”.

“He has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema,” she wrote.

In his tribute, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said he “grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country”.

“And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity,” Akshay Kumar posted on X.