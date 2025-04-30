Somalia bans entry of Taiwan citizens in bid to please China: Taipei

Somalia’s ban on transit and entry of all Taiwanese passport holders has taken effect, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which accused China of pressuring the East African country into introducing the measures.

The ministry of the self-ruled island, claimed by China, said on Tuesday evening that Somalia’s civil aviation authority informed it last week of the new policy that came into force on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly protested Somalia’s action made under the instigation of China to restrict the travel freedom and safety of Taiwanese nationals and has demanded that the Somali government immediately revoke the notice,” it said.

The ministry also said Somalia cited United Nations Resolution 2758, which in 1971 called for member states to restore Beijing as the “only lawful representatives of China” to the body, and invoked the “one China” principle.

It “firmly rejected and strongly condemned” Somalia’s “misinterpretation” of the UN resolution, accusing Mogadishu of using it to “create the false impression that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China”.

The move comes amid deepening ties between Taiwan and Somaliland, a breakaway region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognised by most of the world.

In 2020, the two self-governed territories opened de facto embassies in each other’s capitals, prompting anger in Mogadishu.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Guo Jiakun said the decision was a legitimate step to protect Somalia’s interests and demonstrates “that Somalia firmly abides by the one China principle”. Beijing “highly appreciates” the move and pledges its support for Mogadishu’s claim to Somaliland, he added.

He said China also opposes “any form of official exchange” between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Limited recognition

Taiwan, under its official name the Republic of China, lost its UN seat to China in 1971, a year before it was evicted from the World Health Organization.

While only 11 countries and the Vatican formally recognise Taiwan as a state, many – including the United States – maintain close unofficial ties.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Taiwan’s state news agency Focus Taiwan said the Somalia travel restriction is unlikely to have much practical effect, noting that Taiwanese nationals rarely visit the country.

Citing government data, it said only 16 trips were made to Somalia by Taiwanese citizens between 2016 and February this year.