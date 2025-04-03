Trump’s reciprocal tariffs: How much will each country be hit?

New tariffs announced: US president to tax all imports into the country

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a range of reciprocal tariffs targeting almost all countries that the United States trades with, taking a sledgehammer to Washington’s longstanding advocacy of free trade and globalisation.

Trump’s latest tariffs, which build on a series of similar steps he has taken since returning to office on January 20, are going to hit the countries with which Washington has large trade deficits, or that impose heavy tariffs on US goods. In 2023, the US imports were worth $1.1 trillion more than its exports; no other country has as large a trade deficit as the US.

Trump’s reciprocal tariffs also target countries like Syria, which has faced Israeli attacks since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, and Myanmar, which is reeling from earthquake damage amid a civil war. They also target economies already struggling to balance their books, depending on loans from the International Monetary Fund, such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Here is how each country will specifically be targeted by Trump’s tariffs and the few sectors that are — for now — exempt from the penalties.

What did Trump say?

Trump announced the reciprocal tariffs in an executive order alongside an address in the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday. Trump had been describing April 2 as “Liberation Day”.

In the executive order, Trump said while the US trading policy has been built on the principle of reciprocity, taxes and barriers on US products by its trading partners had hurt the US.

The tariffs, he said, were a response. These reciprocal tariffs will come into effect on April 9.

During his address, Trump made the argument that the US is charging its trading partners with smaller tariffs compared with the tariffs and non-tariff barriers that the partners impose on the US.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump said.

Holding up a chart of the new reciprocal tariffs, Trump cited the example of China, which he claimed charged US products with an average 67 percent tariff. “We’re going to be charging [China with] a discounted reciprocal tariff of 34 percent,” he said. “They charge us, we charge them less. How can anybody be upset? They will be because we’ve never charged anybody anything.”

But the effective tariff on China will actually be higher — and some countries will now be tariffed higher than the duties they levy on US imports. Chinese goods will face a 34 percent reciprocal tariff in addition to the 20 percent tariff that Trump imposed earlier, bringing the overall tariff on Chinese goods to 54 percent, close to his campaign promise of 60 percent. In 2024, China was the second-largest trading partner of the US.

How much will each country be tariffed?

The White House released an annexe of 57 target countries, territories and blocs which will face the increased tariffs. These include:

Algeria: 30 percent

30 percent Angola: 32 percent

32 percent Bangladesh: 37 percent

37 percent Bosnia and Herzegovina: 36 percent

36 percent Botswana: 38 percent

38 percent Brunei: 24 percent

24 percent Cambodia: 49 percent

49 percent Cameroon: 12 percent

12 percent Chad: 13 percent

13 percent China: 34 percent (in addition to the 20 percent imposed earlier)

34 percent (in addition to the 20 percent imposed earlier) Democratic Republic of the Congo: 11 percent

11 percent Equatorial Guinea: 13 percent

13 percent European Union: 20 percent

20 percent Falkland Islands: 42 percent

42 percent Fiji: 32 percent

32 percent Guyana: 38 percent

38 percent India: 27 percent

27 percent Indonesia: 32 percent

32 percent Iraq: 39 percent

39 percent Israel: 17 percent

17 percent Ivory Coast: 21 percent

21 percent Japan: 24 percent

24 percent Jordan: 20 percent

20 percent Kazakhstan: 27 percent

27 percent Laos: 48 percent

48 percent Lesotho: 50 percent

50 percent Libya: 31 percent

31 percent Liechtenstein: 37 percent

37 percent Madagascar: 47 percent

47 percent Malawi: 18 percent

18 percent Malaysia: 24 percent

24 percent Mauritius: 40 percent

40 percent Moldova: 31 percent

31 percent Mozambique: 16 percent

16 percent Myanmar: 45 percent

45 percent Namibia: 21 percent

21 percent Nauru: 30 percent

30 percent Nicaragua: 19 percent

19 percent Nigeria: 14 percent

14 percent North Macedonia: 33 percent

33 percent Norway: 16 percent

16 percent Pakistan: 30 percent

30 percent Philippines: 18 percent

18 percent Serbia: 38 percent

38 percent South Africa: 31 percent

31 percent South Korea: 26 percent

26 percent Sri Lanka: 44 percent

44 percent Switzerland: 32 percent

32 percent Syria: 41 percent

41 percent Taiwan: 32 percent

32 percent Thailand: 37 percent

37 percent Tunisia: 28 percent

28 percent Vanuatu: 23 percent

23 percent Venezuela: 15 percent

15 percent Vietnam: 46 percent

46 percent Zambia: 17 percent

17 percent Zimbabwe: 18 percent

Are other countries tariffed too?

Yes. Apart from the 57 on the list announced on Wednesday, Trump has also imposed a flat 10 percent tariff on products coming from almost all the other trading partners of the US.

He did this by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

Some of the leading countries that will face this 10 percent tariff rate on all exports to the US include:

United Kingdom

Australia

Singapore

Brazil

New Zealand

Turkiye

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Chile

These tariffs will come into effect on April 5.

What about Canada and Mexico?

While Canada and Mexico were not on the list of countries slapped with the latest tariffs, both US neighbours already face heavy tariffs.

On February 1, Trump signed executive orders imposing 25 percent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada. Those tariffs were suspended for a month after negotiations between Trump and the leaders of the two countries.

In early March, Trump resurrected those tariffs, but on March 6, exempted goods that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) from these tariffs on March 6.

Non-USMCA-compliant energy and potash face a 10 percent tariff. All other non-USMCA-compliant products from Mexico and Canada continue to face 25 percent tariffs.

The White House on Wednesday reaffirmed that the tariffs on Mexico and Canada remain in place.

What products are exempt?

The exempt products include copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, energy products and certain critical minerals that are unavailable in the US.

On March 26, Trump signed an executive order imposing 25 percent tariffs on auto imports and certain automobile parts. No additional tariffs on these products were announced on Wednesday.