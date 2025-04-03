Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,134
These are the key events on day 1,134 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 3 Apr 2025
These are the key events from Wednesday, April 2:
Fighting
- One person was killed and two others injured in a Russian overnight attack on southeast Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.
- A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih killed at least four people and injured 14 others, including two children, Ukrainian authorities said.
- An infant, a seven-year-old boy and six others were also injured in a drone attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, said Oleh Syniehubov, the region’s governor. Kharkiv’s Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 15 drone strikes were carried out in the region.
- At least 60 people were forced to evacuate from their homes in the Russian city of Kursk after falling debris from intercepted Ukrainian drones hit their apartment buildings, acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said.
- Russia’s state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti report that Russian forces destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of which were destroyed over the Kursk region.
- The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 41 of 74 Russian drones launched towards Ukraine overnight. Another 20 drones failed to reach their targets due to electronic jamming measures, the air force said.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly 4,000 people were left without electricity after a Russian drone hit a substation in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, and artillery fire damaged a power line in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Moscow’s Ministry of Defence also accused Kyiv of hitting Russian energy facilities twice in the past 24 hours despite a mutual moratorium on energy strikes brokered by the United States.
- Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) news agency reported that Russia had destroyed one of its own dams in the Belgorod border region using an aerial bomb. The reason for the dam’s destruction was not given.
Oil and Gas
- Russia said it ordered the closure of the Black Sea port terminal handling Kazakhstan’s oil exports and US giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil, after two inspections on moorings for vessels at the terminals.
Ceasefire
- Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaching the US-brokered moratorium on energy strikes after both countries reported damage to energy facilities due to alleged violations by both sides.
Politics and Diplomacy
- Eleven Ukrainian children were returned to Kyiv from Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine under the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.
- The Kremlin said it is “possible” that Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev will visit the US and said contact with Washington was ongoing. The Reuters news agency reported that Dmitriev is expected in Washington this week for talks with US President Donald Trump’s administration.
