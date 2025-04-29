News|Conflict

India-Pakistan tensions continue to simmer across Kashmir border

Diplomatic tit-for-tat and cross-border skirmishes are keeping fears of military escalation bubbling.

Indian security force personnel in Kashmir
An Indian soldier stands guard in Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir, following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, April 29, 2025 [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Published On 29 Apr 2025

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer a week after a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Indian authorities announced the closure of numerous tourist sites in the region, which both countries have claimed since independence in 1947, on Tuesday, and Pakistan said it is preparing legal action over New Delhi’s punitive suspension of an important water treaty.

Meanwhile, fire was exchanged along the Line of Control (LoC), the 740km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani-controlled areas of Kashmir, for a fifth straight night. Pakistan said it had downed a drone, with fears of an escalation between the nuclear powers bubbling.

The government of Indian-administered Kashmir announced it had shut 48 out of 87 government-approved tourist destinations in the scenic Himalayan region.

No timeframe was given for the measure, as panic-stricken tourists sought an early exit.

A woman blesses her son before leaving for Pakistan at Attari-Wagah border crossing after India revoked visas issued to Pakistani citizens, near Amritsar, India, April 29, 2025 [Reuters]

Tit-for-tat

India has accused Pakistan of funding and encouraging “cross-border terrorism” in Muslim-majority Kashmir following last week’s gun attack targeting mostly Hindu tourists, in which 26 people were killed.

Islamabad denies any role and has called for a neutral inquiry.

A series of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures has followed, including the cancellation of visas and the recall of diplomats.

India has shut its border with Pakistan and banished Pakistani citizens. Pakistan has announced border and airspace closures and threatened to ditch the 1972 Simla Agreement that normalised relations to some extent between the two countries.

New Delhi also announced last week that it was suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 agreement which feeds 80 percent of Pakistan’s irrigated agriculture.

In Islamabad, Aqeel Malik, minister of state for law and justice, said on Tuesday Pakistan was planning to take legal action “at all available legal forums, including the World Bank and the Permanent Court of Arbitration”, to contest India’s move.

He told the Reuters news agency that Pakistan could also take its case to the International Court of Justice against what he called the violation of the 1960 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties by India.

‘Imminent’ military incursion

Meanwhile, firing continued for a fifth consecutive night along the LoC.

The Indian army said it had responded to “unprovoked” small arms fire from multiple Pakistani army posts around midnight. It gave no further details and reported no casualties.

Pakistan has not confirmed the exchange of fire, but state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported that the military had shot down an unmanned Indian “quadcopter”, calling it a violation of its airspace.

The time of the incident was not reported. India has yet to comment.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters on Monday that his country was prepared for an “imminent” military incursion by India.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

