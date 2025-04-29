Four dead after car crashes into after-school camp in US state of Illinois

Victims of incident in Chatham, Illinois, aged between four and 18 years old, US authorities say.

Four people, including children, were killed when a car drove into an after-school camp in a village outside Chicago, the United States, authorities have said.

The deceased, who were aged between four and 18 years, were killed after the vehicle drove into the east side of a building housing the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, Illinois, police said in a statement on Monday.

“The vehicle struck multiple people outside of the building before continuing through the building. The vehicle also struck multiple people inside [the] building before exiting through the west wall of the structure,” police said.

“Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter,” police added.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had no apparent injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and authorities did not specify whether they believe it was intentional or an accident.

Advertisement

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he was “horrified” and “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them,” Pritzker said in a statement posted on X.

“Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should have to endure.”

Vehicle-related incidents

The crash is the latest in a series of recent incidents involving people driving vehicles into groups of people.

On Saturday, 11 people were killed and 32 others injured when an SUV sped down a crowded street during a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, Canada.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder over the incident, according to prosecutors.

On January 1, 14 people were killed in the US city of New Orleans when a man ploughed his pick-up truck into a crowd taking part in New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The FBI said it found weapons and an ISIL (ISIS) flag in the vehicle of the suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, after he was shot dead by police officers responding to the scene.