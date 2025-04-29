Australia opens mushroom murder trial

The case of Erin Patterson, accused of killing three with toxic Beef Wellington, has gripped the nation.

The trial of a woman accused of murdering three elderly people after serving them poisonous mushrooms for lunch has begun in Australia.

Erin Patterson, 50, faces trial by jury at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court in the state of Victoria in southeastern Australia, after she allegedly served up Beef Wellington laced with toxic mushrooms to four guests – including her estranged in-laws – in 2023.

Three of the quartet did not survive and Patterson is charged with the murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson.

Prosecutors have dropped charges regarding the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband, who recovered after nearly two months in hospital in Leongatha, a town of about 6,000 people some 135km (85 miles) from Melbourne.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Jury selection began at the court on Tuesday. Opening arguments in the case, which has gripped Australia and made headlines across the world, are expected to begin on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The case has generated a string of podcasts and even a television documentary series on Australian streaming service Stan.

Six seats in the courtroom reserved for media are being allocated in a daily ballot. Dozens more are expected to watch proceedings in an overflow room set up at the court.

While the court is open to the public, the case will not be televised. The trial is expected to run for five to six weeks.

Victoria’s Supreme Court has imposed strict guidelines on reporting about the case to ensure a fair trial.