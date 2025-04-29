At least three killed in Sweden shooting: Police

Police say a murder investigation has been launched after deadly shooting in Swedish city of Uppsala.

At least three people have been killed in a shooting in the Swedish city of Uppsala, police say.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said they had received calls from members of the public who heard noises that sounded like gunshots being fired in the centre of the city, about 60km (37 miles) north of the capital Stockholm.

Emergency services were on the scene and a murder investigation has been launched, police added.

Sweden’s public television station SVT said the suspect had fled on a scooter.

More to come…