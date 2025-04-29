With victory powered by Trump’s tariffs and rhetoric, Mark Carney receives pointed congratulations from around globe.

Canada’s governing Liberal Party has won national elections dominated by United States President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who campaigned championing Canada in the face of Trump’s threats, led the Liberals to a fourth consecutive term, sealing a stunning turnaround for a party that until recently was on track for a crushing defeat at the hands of the Conservative Party.

As of 08:00 GMT on Tuesday, the Liberals secured 168 seats in the 343-seat house, four shy of the 172 outright majority, against the Conservatives’ 144 seats.

Trump has yet to issue a statement on the Liberal victory, which is widely viewed to have been driven by his actions and controversial statements, including his reiterated suggestion on the cusp of the vote that Canada should become the “cherished 51st” state of the US.

In his victory speech, Carney issued a dire warning, calling on Canadians to unite in the face of Trump’s threats.

“America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country,” he said. “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us; that will never … ever happen, but we, but we also must recognise the reality that our world has fundamentally changed.”

Canada’s allies in Europe and elsewhere have been quick to herald the result and highlight their joint commitment to democratic values and the rules-based international order.

Here are some reactions to the results:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

“The bond between Europe and Canada is strong — and growing stronger,” von der Leyen said. “We’ll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade.”

European Council President Antonio Costa

He offered “warm congratulations, saying: “We share the same values, and attachment to the UN Charter and the rules-based international order.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

“Congratulations to Mark Carney on your election victory. The UK and Canada are the closest of allies, partners and friends,” Starmer said. “I welcome your leadership on international issues, and I know we will continue to work closely on defence, security, trade and investment.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

“You embody a strong Canada in the face of the great challenges of our time,” Macron said in a social media post, referring to Carney. “France looks forward to further strengthening the friendship that binds our countries.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“We are sincerely grateful for Canada’s principled leadership in supporting Ukraine,” Zelenskyy posted on social media. “We are confident that our partnership will only grow stronger in our shared pursuit of peace, justice, and security.”

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Schoof said he looks forward to continuing “the close cooperation” between Canada and the Netherlands and to welcoming Carney to the NATO Summit in The Hague in June.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney on your victory,” he said. “In a time of global uncertainty, I look forward to continuing to work with you to build on the enduring friendship between our nations, in the shared interests of all our citizens.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties,” Modi, whose country’s relations with Canada have been strained recently, said. “I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people.”

China

China, another country with icy relations with Canada, said it is open to improving ties. “China is willing to develop China-Canada relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Former US President Joe Biden

“I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their success in Canada’s election,” Biden said. “I’m confident Mark will be a strong leader for the fundamental values and interests Canadians and Americans share.”