Russia declares unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for May 8-10

Russia has declared a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine and called on Kyiv to agree to the pause.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russian forces will halt fighting from midnight at the beginning of May 8 to midnight at the end of May 10. The announcement comes amid rising pressure from the United States for Moscow to agree to a full ceasefire in the conflict.

Russia will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War, which is its term for World War II, on May 9.

In a statement, the Kremlin called on Kyiv to join the temporary truce but pledged that in the event of violations by the Ukrainians, its armed forces would give an “adequate and effective response”.

