Russia declares unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for May 8-10

Russia has declared a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine and called on Kyiv to agree to the pause.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russian forces will halt fighting from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11. The announcement comes amid rising pressure from the United States for Moscow to agree to a full ceasefire in the conflict.

Russia will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War, which is its term for the war with Germany in 1942 – 1945, known as World War II to its then-allies, on May 9.

“During this period, all hostilities will cease,” the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin made the decision on “humanitarian grounds,” it added.

The Kremli statement called on Kyiv to join the ceasefire, but pledged that in the event of any violations by the Ukrainians, Russia’s armed forces would give an “adequate and effective response”.

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the announcement.

US pressure

Monday’s announcement was Putin’s second surprise temporary truce declaration in quick succession, following a 30-hour Easter ceasefire on April 19-20, which both Moscow and Kyiv accused one other of violating that truce countless times.

The announcements of the Easter truce and the May pause have been made as United States President Donald Trump signalled that he was growing impatient with Putin as he seeks to oversee a peace agreement.

US proposals on ending the three-year war in Ukraine have so far ceded to Russia’s demands, calling for recognition of Moscow’s control over Crimea as well as de facto recognition of Russia’s hold on other parts of Ukraine.

However, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday, Trump adopted a more critical tone towards Russia, voicing concern that Putin was “just tapping me along”.

On Sunday, Trump told Putin to “stop shooting” and sign an agreement while also reiterating threats to ditch the country’s role as broker, indicating he would give the process “two weeks”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the week ahead would be “critical”. “We’re close, but we’re not close enough,” he said.

However, Ukraine and its European allies have persistently warned Trump not to be taken in by Russian prevarication over a deal, while it continues to bombard Ukrainian cities.

‘Ball not in our court’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in comments published by Brazil’s O Globo newspaper on Monday that his country is ‘open to negotiations’, but that “the ball is not in our court” and it was up to Ukraine to make the first move to launch direct talks.

Ukraine needs to “cancel” a 2022 decree ruling out negotiations with Russia – introduced after Russia annexed four regions that year – he said, before doubling down on demands for international recognition of Crimea and Sevastopol, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as a precondition for a truce.

He also reiterated Moscow’s demands on “demilitarizing and denazifying” Ukraine and barring the country from joining the NATO military alliance.

Zelenskyy said last Friday that Ukraine would “not legally recognise any temporarily occupied territories”, and has previously called the demilitarisation demand “incomprehensible”.

Trump, whose meeting with Zelenskyy on Saturday was the first since the pair clashed in the Oval Office in February, suggested on Sunday that Ukraine might be ready to give up Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula seized by Russia in 2014.

US envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin last week, after which a Kremlin aide told Reuters news agency that the Russian leader had signalled he was ready for talks with Kyiv without preconditions.

Despite Lavrov’s commments, that stance was reiterated by the Kremlin on Monday.

‘Plain lies’

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on Monday that continuing Russian attacks contradicted the Kremlin’s statements about wanting peace.

“All the Russians’ statements about peace without ceasing fire are just plain lies,” he said.

Russia and Ukraine targeted one another with long-range strikes, officials said on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces downed 119 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over Russia’s Bryansk border region.

In Ukraine, air raid sirens rang out across the country on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A Russian attack on a Ukrainian village near the frontline city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region killed a three resident, regional prosecutors.

The Russian army meanwhile said it had taken control of the village of Kamianka in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Over the weekend, Russia announced it had taken full control of its Kursk region with the help of North Korean troops.