Iran accuses Israel of seeking to disrupt nuclear talks with US

Israel reiterates demand that Iran’s nuclear programme be dismantled after Tehran and Washington report positive third round.

Iran has accused Israel of “brazenly” trying to scupper negotiations as talks with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme appear to be progressing.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “dictating what [US] President [Donald] Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran”.

In response to a third round of US-Iran negotiations that appeared to gather momentum in Oman over the weekend, Netanyahu reiterated demands that Iran’s nuclear programme be entirely dismantled.

Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response. What is striking, however, is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran.… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 28, 2025

Araghchi had earlier indicated “cautious” optimism after Saturday’s Omani-mediated talks with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The negotiations are aimed at ensuring Iran does not use its nuclear programme to develop weapons. In exchange, Tehran would receive relief from international sanctions.

A senior US official reported “further progress” had been made over the weekend, according to the Reuters news agency.

However, the talks have put Israel on alert. Netanyahu insisted late on Sunday that the only “good deal” to emerge from the talks would be one that removed “all of [Iran’s nuclear] infrastructure”.

The Israeli leader, who has refused to rule out an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, said he had told Trump that any nuclear agreement reached with Iran should also prevent Tehran from developing ballistic missiles.

Trump, who has threatened military action against Iran several times, said in an interview published on Friday that he thought a deal would happen. He added that while Netanyahu might “go into a war”, the US was “not getting dragged in”.

However, he warned the US might “go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal”.

“If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack,” he said.

IAEA talks in Iran

Trump pushed for new Iran nuclear talks conducted under a “maximum pressure campaign” after returning to office in January.

He unilaterally tore up a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, including the US, in 2018 during his first presidential term, after which Tehran went on to accelerate its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade quality.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the world’s nuclear watchdog, expressed “serious concern” in a February report.

In another sign that progress is being made in the ongoing negotiations, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a technical team from the IAEA had arrived in Tehran for talks with nuclear experts.

Araghchi had earlier suggested that the IAEA could join the next round of talks with the US, which are provisionally scheduled for Saturday, according to Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, although a venue has yet to be announced.

On alert

Amid Israel’s displeasure over the nuclear talks, Iran’s security forces have been on alert.

On Saturday, Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port, located near the southern city of Bandar Abbas, was rocked by a large explosion.

The cause remains unknown. Reports that it was caused by a shipment of missile fuel have been denied by Iran.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday that the death toll had reached 46 with 138 wounded.

On Monday, Iran’s Infrastructure Communications Company said it had repelled a “widespread and complex” cyberattack, according to a report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

Iran has in the past accused Israel of being behind such attacks.