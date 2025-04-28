Fires continue to rage at key Iran port as explosion death toll rises to 46

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni says the ‘culprits have been identified’ and the explosion was caused by ‘negligence’.

Firefighters continue to battle raging fires at Iran’s largest commercial port, Bandar Abbas, two days after a massive explosion killed dozens and injured more than 1,000 people, Iranian state media report, as questions linger as to the blast’s cause.

“The death toll in the Shahid Rajaei Port fire has reached 46,” the official IRNA news agency reported on Monday, quoting Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, the crisis management director for Hormozgan province, where the port is located. Most of the injured had since been released after treatment, he added.

Only “120 wounded are still in hospital”, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, who is visiting the affected area, told state TV on Monday.

The blast took place on Saturday at Shahid Rajaei Port in Iran’s south near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.

Iran’s state TV showed images of firefighters dousing the flames, saying the damage would be assessed after the fire is fully brought under control.

Heavy charcoal-black smoke continued to billow over low flames at part of the site, above which a firefighting helicopter flew, pictures from the Iranian Red Crescent showed.

What caused the blast?

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but the port’s customs office said it likely resulted from a fire that broke out at a depot storing hazardous chemical materials.

Momeni said on Monday that “culprits have been identified and summoned”, and that the blast was caused by “shortcomings, including noncompliance with safety precautions and negligence”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

In the face of external and expert speculation, Iran has denied reports that the blast was caused by a shipment of missile fuel.

National day of mourning declared

On Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited hospitals treating the wounded in Bandar Abbas. Since the explosion, authorities have ordered all schools and offices in the area closed and urged residents to avoid going outside “until further notice” and use protective masks when doing so.

Authorities declared Monday a national day of mourning, while three days of mourning began on Sunday in Hormozgan province.

The explosion took place as Iranian and US delegations met in Oman for high-level talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, with both sides reporting progress.

While Iranian authorities so far appear to be treating the explosion as an accident, it also comes against a backdrop of years of shadow war with regional enemy Israel. Iran has in the past accused Israel of being behind such attacks.

According to The Washington Post, Israel launched a cyberattack targeting the Shahid Rajaei Port in 2020.