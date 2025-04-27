Sudan Doctors Network accuses RSF of ‘war crimes’ after 31 killed

Since April 2023, the RSF has been battling Sudan’s army for control of the country in a brutal civil war.

At least 31 people, including children, have been executed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.

Minors were among the victims in Al-Salha area in the city, the group said, calling the killings “the largest documented mass killing in the region”.

The victims were accused by the paramilitary group of affiliation with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), local medics said.

Activists shared videos on social media showing individuals in RSF uniforms shooting at a group of people in the Al-Salha neighbourhood.

The doctor’s network also called the bloodshed by the RSF a “war crime and a crime against humanity”.

It appealed to the international community to take urgent action to rescue the remaining civilians by opening safe routes to ensure their exit from Al-Salha.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the report.

Reporting from Khartoum, Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan said that the graphic video of the civilians being killed started circulating on social media in the early hours of Sunday morning and that the victims in the video belonged to the Barra brigade, which has been fighting alongside the army or SAF.

Advertisement

“Now the Sudanese army has been launching attacks trying to regain territory from the RSF in southwest Omdurman as well as western Omdurman, where the RSF also has presence … when it comes to southwestern Omdurman, the RSF continues to fight back,” she said.

The SAF and government have not yet released a statement.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling Sudanese army forces for control of the country in a brutal civil war, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

Research from United States scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.