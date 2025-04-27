S Korea’s main opposition party taps former chief as presidential candidate

Democratic Party of Korea names Lee Jae-myung as its candidate for the snap presidential election set for June 3.

South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party of Korea has named Lee Jae-myung as its candidate for the snap presidential election set for June 3.

“I am not only the candidate of the Democratic Party, but of all people who yearn for the end of insurrection, the overcoming of crisis, and the pursuit of unity and happiness,” Lee said in his acceptance speech after securing the nomination on Sunday.

Lee won his party’s nomination with nearly 90 percent of the vote during the primary, outpacing two other contenders.

A progressive leader advocating for greater economic equality and improved relations with North Korea, Lee is now the frontrunner to succeed President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted following the attempted imposition of martial law late last year.

The 60-year-old former leader of the main opposition party led the impeachment process against Yoon over the martial law order in December.

In a separate speech, Lee likened Yoon’s martial law attempt to the actions of past authoritarian leaders and pledged to guide the country out of its political and economic turmoil.

The Constitutional Court’s ruling earlier this month resulted in Yoon’s removal, prompting the call for a new presidential election.

Corruption investigations loom

Lee has led in opinion polls for several weeks, maintaining a double-digit lead over contenders from the conservative People Power Party, which will announce its candidate on May 3.

This marks Lee’s third attempt to secure the presidency. He narrowly lost to Yoon in 2022, with the closest margin in South Korea’s democratic history. In 2017, he finished third in the Democratic Party’s primary.

Lee promised to bolster South Korea’s defence capabilities and position the country as a leader in high-tech industries, a cultural powerhouse, and an exemplary democracy.

Known for his anti-establishment stance, Lee has built a reputation as a champion against corruption and inequality. He served as governor of Gyeonggi, South Korea’s most populous province, and as mayor of Seongnam city.

However, he is currently facing five trials for charges related to corruption and other criminal offences, including allegations linked to bribery and a $1bn property development scandal. Should he win the presidency, these trials are likely to be halted due to presidential immunity.

Lee’s rise comes as the People Power Party struggles to regain public trust after Yoon’s martial law decree plunged the nation into turmoil. He made headlines for his role in blocking the decree, climbing over the National Assembly walls as troops encircled the building, eventually helping to secure a vote that annulled the order.