A number of people have been killed and multiple others injured in Vancouver after a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police say.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm Saturday (0300 GMT Sunday) in the city’s Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood and the driver has been taken into custody.

Vancouver’s Mayor Ken Sim said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event.”

The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time,” Sim wrote.

One witness told CTV news on Vancouver incident, he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in area of the festival just before the crowd was struck.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he “I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you.”

Advertisement

Carney added that the federal government was closely monitoring developments as the investigation continues.

More to come…