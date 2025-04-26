Uganda declares end to latest Ebola outbreak

The East African country announced its outbreak on January 30 after the death of a male nurse who tested positive for the virus.

Uganda has officially declared the end of its latest Ebola outbreak, three months after the first cases emerged in the capital, Kampala.

The Ministry of Health announced the milestone on Saturday via its official X account, calling it “good news” and confirming that 42 days had passed without new infections since the last patient was discharged.

“During this outbreak, 14 cases, 12 confirmed and two not confirmed through laboratory tests [probable], were reported. Four deaths, two confirmed and two probable, occurred. Ten people recovered from the infection,” The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus applauded the Ugandan Health Ministry for its “leadership and commitment” in overcoming the outbreak. “Congratulations to the government and health workers of #Uganda on ending the #Ebola outbreak,” he said on X on Saturday.

Ebola infections are frequent in Uganda which has many tropical forests that are natural reservoirs for the virus.

The latest outbreak, caused by the Sudan strain of the virus, was detected on January 30 this year when a male nurse contracted the virus and later died. The strain has no approved vaccine.

It was Uganda’s ninth outbreak since the country recorded its first infection in 2000.

Neighbouring the Democratic Republic of the Congo – a country that has experienced more than a dozen outbreaks, including one from 2018 to 2020 which killed nearly 2,300 people – Uganda remains highly vulnerable to the spread of the disease.

The latest outbreak began in Kampala, a bustling city of four million people and a key transit hub linking eastern DRC, Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan. Health experts say Uganda has been able to leverage on its experience battling the disease over the years to bring them under control relatively quickly.

Ebola is spread through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissues, with symptoms such as severe headache, muscle pain, vomiting blood and internal bleeding.