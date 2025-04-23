News|Religion

Public mourning begins as pope’s coffin arrives in St Peter’s Basilica

Three days of public viewing begin before the pontiff’s funeral on Saturday.

Pallbearers, next to Swiss Guards, carry the coffin of the late Pope Francis as it is transported from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica, on April 23, 2025 [Alberto Pizzoli/AFP]
Published On 23 Apr 2025

Pope Francis’s coffin has been taken to Saint Peter’s Basilica, where it will remain for three days of public viewing.

The coffin of the Argentinian pontiff, who died Monday at 88, left the Casa Santa Marta residence on Wednesday morning surrounded by dozens of cardinals and Swiss Guards, carried towards the main entrance of the basilica in the Vatican City.

Masses of the Catholic faithful are gathered at St Peter’s Square, which leads up to the basilica, to pay their respects to Francis, who is remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.

“A service is ongoing” inside the basilica, reports Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull from Vatican City. “The faithful are waiting for their opportunity to enter the central doors a little later to be able to file past [Francis’s] coffin.”

Pallbearers, next to Swiss Guards, carry the coffin of the late Pope Francis as it is transported from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica, following the Pope's death, in the Vatican on April 23, 2025. The Pope died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21, 2025, of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Catholics gather around the coffin of the late Pope Francis as it is transported to St Peter’s Basilica, on April 23, 2025 [Alberto Pizzoli/AFP]

The public will be able to see Francis’s body lie in state for three days, ahead of his funeral on Saturday. The basilica will be open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, with public mourning ending on Friday at 7pm [17:00 GMT].

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who is running the Vatican temporarily until a new pope is elected, led the procession, with clouds of incense preceding him as the church choir began chanting the Litany of the Saints hymn.

Inside the basilica, Francis’s casket is not being put on an elevated bier – as was the case with past popes – but is to be placed on the main altar of the 16th-century basilica, simply facing the pews.

Italian police have tightened security for the viewing and the funeral, carrying out foot and horse patrols around the Vatican, where pilgrims continued to arrive for the Holy Year celebrations that Francis opened in December. The faithful who walk through St Peter’s Holy Door are granted indulgences, a way to help atone for sins.

“For me, Pope Francis represents a great pastor, as well as a great friend to all of us,’’ said Micale Sales, visiting St Peter’s Basilica from Brazil.

“I think he spread a positive message around the world, saying there shouldn’t be any violence, there should be peace around the world,’’ said Amit Kukreja, from Australia.

The funeral, set for Saturday at 10am [8:00 GMT] in St Peter’s Square, will be attended by numerous world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Cardinals are continuing their meetings this week to plan the conclave to elect Francis’s successor, and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church as world leaders and the faithful grieve his death.

‘We’ve lost our leader’

History’s first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, but alienated many conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change. He last appeared in public on Sunday with an Easter blessing and a popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St Peter’s Square.

He had some reservations about looping through the square packed with 50,000 faithful, Vatican News reported on Tuesday, but overcame them, and was thankful that he had greeted the crowd. He died the next morning.

“The death of a pope is not a small thing, because we’ve lost our leader,’’ said Julio Henrique from Brazil. “But still, in a few days, we will have a new leader. So … the thing of hope remains. Who will assume Peter’s throne?”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

