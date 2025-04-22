Russia’s Putin hints at direct talks with Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has indicated that he is open to the prospect of direct talks with Ukraine.

Putin told Russian state TV on Monday that he had a “positive attitude towards any peace initiatives” and that he hoped Kyiv would “feel the same way”.

Moscow and Kyiv have held no bilateral talks since the immediate aftermath of Russia’s February 2022 invasion. However, the United States has been raising the pressure on them to agree to a ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin’s comments, following the expiry of a 30-hour Easter truce – which each side accused the other of violating – meant he was open to direct talks.

“When the president said that it was possible to discuss the issue of not striking civilian targets, including bilaterally, the president had in mind negotiations and discussions with the Ukrainian side,” said Peskov, quoted by Russia’s Interfax news agency.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not respond directly to Putin’s proposal, he signalled in his nightly video address that Ukraine was “ready for any conversation” about a ceasefire that would stop attacks on civilians.

Now, after Easter, the whole world can clearly see the real issue — the real reason why the hostilities continue. Russia is the source of this war. It is from Moscow that a real order must come for the Russian army to cease fire. And if there is no such firm Russian order for… pic.twitter.com/jS9cTiRQqd — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025

On Sunday, Zelenskyy had proposed a follow-up to the truce that would “cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days”.

Putin said Russia would “analyse everything and take the corresponding decisions” but questioned how it would work, as he accused Ukraine of using civilian buildings such as restaurants and universities for military purposes.

Zelenskyy pressed Putin further on Monday, saying Ukraine stood by its offer – “at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure” – and that he expected a “clear answer” from Moscow.

The possibility of direct talks comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to walk away from efforts to broker a ceasefire unless progress is made. At the same time, he continued on Monday to express hope that a deal is close and could even be reached this week.

Negotiators from the US, Ukraine, United Kingdom and France are due to meet in London on Wednesday for another round of talks on ending the war, Zelenskyy said.

The discussions are a follow-up to a similar meeting in Paris last week.

Amid the push for an end to the fighting, in which Trump appears ready to accept many of Moscow’s demands and gains, Russia is eager to press home its military advantage on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s air force reported another overnight barrage on Tuesday, with Russia launching 54 drones.

Meanwhile, Russian media said the military had retaken the Gornal St Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery, one of the last positions held by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.