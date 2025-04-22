Gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir

No claim of responsibility but police call it ‘terror attack’ by rebels under intensifying military crackdown in region.

Armed men opened fire on a group of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, with some of them feared killed.

Police said multiple tourists received gunshot wounds in the “terror attack” on Tuesday while they were visiting Baisaran meadow, some 5km (3 miles) from the disputed region’s resort town of Pahalgam.

“This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, wrote on social media.

“The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get into those details,” he said.

No group had claimed responsibility for the attack, which police blamed on armed groups fighting against Indian rule, according to The Associated Press news agency. Security forces launched a hunt for the attackers while the wounded were rushed to hospitals.

Kashmir has been under an intensified military crackdown since its semi-autonomous status was revoked by the Indian government about six years ago.

The attack follows violence earlier this month between security forces and suspected rebels, which resulted in six deaths, including four officers.

Attacks targeting tourists in Kashmir have been rare in recent years, the last one dating back to June, when fighters attacked a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims, plunging it into a deep gorge and killing at least nine people.

Between India and Pakistan

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.

Many in the Muslim-majority, Indian-administered Kashmir support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory with Pakistan or creating an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir uprising is Pakistan-sponsored. Pakistan denies the charge, and many Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

The Indian government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), revoked Kashmir’s special status in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The same year, a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights accused India of human rights violations in Kashmir and called for a commission of inquiry into the allegations.