Cardinals meet to decide funeral plans for Pope Francis

The pontiff’s death has set in motion ancient Vatican rites ahead of a new papal election.

Cardinals have begun preparing for the funeral of Pope Francis, with world leaders expected to attend the ceremony in advance of a conclave to elect the next head of the Catholic Church.

All cardinals currently in Rome were summoned to a meeting on Tuesday to outline the funeral arrangements and start preparations for the succession. The Vatican has indicated that the ceremony could take place between Friday and Sunday.

Francis died aged 88 on Monday following a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said, bringing an end to a 12-year papacy defined by advocacy for the marginalised and at times clashes with traditionalist forces in the Church.

His passing has triggered time-honoured Vatican protocols, including the ceremonial destruction of the Fisherman’s Ring and papal seal, which symbolise the end of his papal authority.

World leaders and royals are also preparing to attend the funeral ceremony in Vatican City, including United States President Donald Trump and President Javier Milei of Argentina, the pontiff’s native country.

Francis wished to be buried in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, which is outside the Vatican and home to his favourite icon of the Virgin Mary, rather than St Peter’s Basilica, breaking with tradition.

Having spent five weeks in hospital earlier this year with double pneumonia, the pope had returned to his modest Casa Santa Marta residence nearly a month ago and appeared to be on the mend. He had even addressed worshippers in St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

He will lie in state in the chapel at the residence before his body is transferred to St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing on a date to be decided by the cardinals.

That could come as early as Wednesday morning. The Vatican on Tuesday published a photo and video of Pope Francis in his open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

The Church is now preparing for a conclave, expected to begin after May 6, where 135 cardinal electors, nearly 80 percent of whom were appointed by Francis, will vote in secret to choose his successor.

With no clear favourite emerging, cardinals will use General Congregations in the coming days to reflect on the Church’s future direction.