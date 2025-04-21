Russia resumes strikes on Ukraine as Easter ceasefire ends

Swift return to major hostilities and violations of truce appear to bode ill for efforts to secure longer-term ceasefire.

Russia unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine as a short-lived Easter ceasefire expired.

Russian forces launched 96 drones and three missiles on eastern and southern Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Monday.

The swift return to major hostilities following a pause declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin comes as the United States struggles to persuade Moscow to agree on a longer-term ceasefire.

The overnight assault targeted Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions, the Air Force wrote on Telegram. Air defence units intercepted 42 drones and redirected another 47.

No casualties or major damage were immediately reported, although officials in the southern port city of Mykolaiv confirmed missile strikes.

Little encouragement for US brokers

Putin declared an “Easter truce” based on “humanitarian considerations” on Saturday evening, which he said would run for 30 hours until midnight on Sunday.

The announcement came a day after United States President Donald Trump said that Washington would “take a pass” on trying to broker an end to the war should sealing an agreement be delayed much longer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the ceasefire declaration as “another attempt by Putin to play with human lives” and countered with an appeal for a longer ceasefire.

“This will show Russia’s true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance,” he said.

The US Department of State said on Sunday that it would welcome an extension of the temporary pause.

However, by that time, the Kremlin had already said that no such order would be given. The drone and missile barrage followed shortly after the expiration of the truce.

The US administration will gain little encouragement for its bid to broker a sustainable ceasefire from the short truce. Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused one another of numerous violations.

Although no air raid sirens were heard on Sunday, Ukraine reported nearly 3,000 breaches of Russia’s own truce commitment, with the Pokrovsk front seeing the most intense shelling.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian forces fired on Russian positions 444 times during the ceasefire period and launched more than 900 drone attacks. It also reported civilian casualties, although those claims remain unverified.

Regardless, Trump expressed optimism on Sunday that a peace deal could be agreed upon “this week”.