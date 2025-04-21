Pope Francis dead at 88, Vatican reports

This is a developing story, more details to follow.

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican has announced in a video statement.

The first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church died at the age of 88 at 7:35am (05:35 GMT) on Monday, said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

Francis had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy, with severe complications in recent weeks after a bout of double pneumonia for which he spent five weeks in hospital.

His death comes one day after a brief appearance before thousands of Catholic pilgrims gathered in St Peter’s Square for the Vatican’s open-air Easter Sunday mass.

This is a developing story, more details to follow…