‘A man of the people’: World reacts to the death of Pope Francis

World leaders hail legacy of compassion and humility as they mourn the Argentinian pontiff.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, has died aged 88, the Vatican says.

His death on Monday came shortly after a bout of double pneumonia that kept him hospitalised for five weeks at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital.

Just a day earlier, the pontiff made what would be his final major appearance as he greeted thousands of Easter worshippers from an open-top popemobile in St Peter’s Square and delivered a blessing through an aide.

The death of the 266th pope has sparked tributes from across the world:

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mourned the loss of “a great man, a great shepherd” and expressed deep sorrow.

“I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased, not even during times of trial and suffering,” she said. “We say goodbye to the holy father with a heart full of sadness.”

Italy’s football authorities postponed matches scheduled for Monday.

Argentina

The presidency office said that it deeply “regretted” the death of the first Argentine leader of the Catholic Church. Chainsaw-wielding President Javier Milei, who previously clashed with the pope, praised Francis’ focus on inter-religious dialogue, encouragement of spirituality amongst the young, and focus on cost-cutting in the Vatican.

Advertisement

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Francis’s life was defined by his efforts to build a fairer and more peaceful world. “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate,” she said.

United States

The White House shared a tribute on social media, writing “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis” alongside a photo of the pope meeting President Donald Trump and the first lady. Vice President JD Vance, who met the pope on Sunday, said; “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “sincere condolences,” praising the efforts of Francis to strengthen ties between the Russian Orthodox and Catholic Churches. The Moscow Patriarchate echoed the sentiment, saying the late pontiff had played a key role in advancing dialogue between the two branches of Christianity.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the pontiff for his enduring solidarity with society’s most vulnerable. “In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile,” Macron said, commending his humility.

Philippines

In the Philippines, which boasts Asia’s largest Catholic population, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called Francis “the best pope in my lifetime,” praising his humility, faith, and compassion for the poor. Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David expressed shock and urged churches to ring their bells and call people to prayer for the pope’s “eternal repose”.

Advertisement

Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda hailed Francis as “a great apostle of mercy”, saying the pontiff’s example offered answers to contemporary challenges. “In his pastoral ministry, he was guided by humility and simplicity.”

Spain

Spain has declared three days of mourning. Justice Minister Felix Bolanos said in a televised address that the country regrets “the death of a good man and a great pope,” and praised Francis’s “reformist” papacy that “will leave a legacy for history”.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Francis would be mourned by Australians of all faiths, describing him as “a devoted champion and loving father” to Catholics. “His compassion embraced all humanity,” Albanese told ABC News. “He urged us to hear the cry of the earth and remember all we share.”

Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the pope’s passing was a loss not only for Catholics but for humanity. “May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come,” he said.

East Timor

President Jose Ramos-Horta described Francis’s death as a global loss. He announced the nation’s flags would be lowered to half-staff for a week with a Mass to follow in tribute to the pope’s life and service.

Egypt

Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church mourned Pope Francis calling him “a true example of Christian humility”.

Germany

Friedrich Merz, Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, said Francis would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the marginalised. “He was guided by humility and faith in God’s mercy,” Merz wrote on X.

Advertisement

Iran

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged Francis’s global spiritual influence. Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran “extends condolences to all Christians around the world.”

Tibet

The Dalai Lama offered Buddhist prayers and writing to the papal envoy to “express his sadness” over the death. “Pope Francis dedicated himself to the service of others… consistently revealing by his own actions how to live a simple, but meaningful life,” the Buddhist leader said in a statement from his base in exile in India. “The best tribute we can pay to him is to be a warm-hearted person, serving others wherever and in whatever way we can”.

United Kingdom

King Charles said he was “most deeply saddened,” praising Pope Francis’ “compassion,” commitment to unity, and the environment. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences, saying Francis’s “tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all” would be remembered.