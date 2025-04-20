News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,151

These are the key events on day 1,151 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy [File: Michael Shtekel/AP]
Published On 20 Apr 2025

Here is where things stand on Sunday, April 20:

Easter truce

  • In a surprise move, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral 30-hour Easter truce on Saturday. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted Russian “assault operations” and “artillery fire are ongoing”, adding that his country would abide by the truce.
  • Zelenskyy on Sunday said the Russian army was making a “pretence” of an Easter ceasefire, continuing overnight attempts to inflict front-line losses on Ukraine. He added that Ukraine’s proposal to extend the ceasefire with Russia for 30 days after Easter remains valid.
  • Despite the truce, early on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported 59 instances of shelling and five assault attempts along the front line.

Politics and diplomacy

  • The Russian Ministry of Defence said Russia and Ukraine swapped 246 prisoners each on Saturday. It was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
  • Zelenskyy said 277 Ukrainian service personnel had returned home from Russian captivity in the latest swap.
  • The United Kingdom urged Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, “not just a one-day pause”, its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

  • The European Union has reacted cautiously to Putin’s declaration of the Easter truce in Ukraine, saying Moscow could stop the war immediately if it wanted to.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

