Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,151
These are the key events on day 1,151 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 20 Apr 2025
Here is where things stand on Sunday, April 20:
Easter truce
- In a surprise move, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral 30-hour Easter truce on Saturday. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted Russian “assault operations” and “artillery fire are ongoing”, adding that his country would abide by the truce.
- Zelenskyy on Sunday said the Russian army was making a “pretence” of an Easter ceasefire, continuing overnight attempts to inflict front-line losses on Ukraine. He added that Ukraine’s proposal to extend the ceasefire with Russia for 30 days after Easter remains valid.
- Despite the truce, early on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported 59 instances of shelling and five assault attempts along the front line.
Politics and diplomacy
- The Russian Ministry of Defence said Russia and Ukraine swapped 246 prisoners each on Saturday. It was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
- Zelenskyy said 277 Ukrainian service personnel had returned home from Russian captivity in the latest swap.
- The United Kingdom urged Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, “not just a one-day pause”, its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.
-
The European Union has reacted cautiously to Putin’s declaration of the Easter truce in Ukraine, saying Moscow could stop the war immediately if it wanted to.
Advertisement
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies