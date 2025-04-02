US judge throws out corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Judge ruled that the case could not be revived, condemning what he described as an apparent quid pro quo arrangement.

A United States federal judge has permanently dismissed corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, even as he criticised the Trump administration’s argument that the case should be dropped because it was hindering the Democratic politician’s help with an immigration crackdown.

The Justice Department’s request in February that the case be dismissed because it was distracting the mayor from helping Republican President Donald Trump step up deportations sent shockwaves through the politics of the most populous US city.

It prompted eight federal prosecutors to resign over concerns the administration was violating longstanding norms by allowing political considerations to influence prosecutorial decisions.

In a 78-page ruling on Wednesday, US District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan said he had little choice but to dismiss the indictment because US courts lack the authority to compel prosecutors to pursue charges.

The judge ruled that the case could not be revived, condemning what he described as an apparent quid pro quo arrangement.

“Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions,” Ho wrote in his decision.

Ho’s decision to dismiss the case “with prejudice” means federal prosecutors cannot refile the charges, removing what legal experts say could have been used as leverage over the mayor’s policy decisions.

The mayor had faced allegations of wire fraud, bribery conspiracy and soliciting illegal campaign donations from Turkish sources.

“Today, we turn the page,” Adams said in a televised address, calling the case “baseless”.

Cooperation with Trump

Prosecutors under the Trump administration abruptly sought to drop the case after Adams signalled cooperation with federal immigration enforcement – a reversal for New York, which operates as a sanctuary city, meaning local police and authorities do not assist federal immigration agents in their pursuit of undocumented migrants.

In March, Adams signed an order allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel access to the Rikers Island jail complex, a significant policy shift.

Critics allege the Trump administration used the prosecution as leverage to secure the mayor’s compliance on immigration. The dismissal prompted several Justice Department lawyers to resign in protest.

Ho rejected claims of prosecutorial misconduct but warned against conditioning investigations on political obedience.

The argument that probes could be shelved to avoid hindering federal policies was “disturbing”, he said, as it suggested officials might receive “special dispensation” for aligning with White House priorities.