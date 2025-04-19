US VP Vance discusses thorny issue of migration with Vatican

The Vatican affirmed good relations with the US but noted ‘an exchange of opinions’ on global conflicts and migration.

US Vice President JD Vance has met with the Vatican’s top diplomats, discussing the politically fraught issue of migration months after Pope Francis rebuked the new US administration’s hardline immigration stance.

Vance, a Catholic convert, held what the Vatican described as “cordial talks” with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin – the Holy See’s second highest official after the pope – and Paul Richard Gallagher, the secretary for relations with states.

“There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners,” the Vatican said in a statement.

The two sides also stressed “the common commitment to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience”, the Vatican said.

In February, Pope Francis angered the White House after writing a letter to US bishops in which he condemned Trump’s plan to deport migrants en masse, describing it as a “major crisis”.

Trump’s border tsar told Francis to “stick to” religion.

Vance had been hoping to meet with the 88-year-old Francis, who is recuperating after battling life-threatening pneumonia and spending nearly 40 days in hospital.

The Vatican made no mention of any such meeting with the pontiff, who has resumed some official duties, and Vance’s entourage has not commented on the remainder of his programme in Rome.

Last year, Francis also made a rare foray into the US election season to call harsh anti-migrant attitudes “madness” and criticise right-wing US Catholic figures for overly conservative stances.

But following Saturday’s meeting, the Vatican did acknowledge the US Catholic Church’s “valuable service to the most vulnerable people”.