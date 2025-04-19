Russia’s Putin declares Easter ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

Unilateral cessation of hostilities to begin on Saturday at 6pm local time and run until midnight on April 21, the Kremlin says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an Easter truce in the conflict in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

The unilateral cessation of hostilities will begin on Saturday at 6pm local time (21:00 GMT) and run until midnight on Monday, April 21, the Kremlin said.

It added it expected Ukraine to follow suit and cease all fire during this period over Easter.

We’ll bring you more soon.