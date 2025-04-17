Saudi defence minister visits Tehran before Iran-US talks

Iran and the US are set to hold a second round of talks in Rome about Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has met several Iranian officials before a second round of talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Prince Khalid said he conveyed a message from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Thursday’s meeting in Tehran.

“We discussed our bilateral relations and topics of mutual interest,” he wrote on X.

“Our belief is that the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia is beneficial for both countries,” Iranian state media cited Khamenei as saying in the meeting on Thursday.

Prince Khalid also met President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri.

“Ties between the Saudi and Iranian armed forces have been improving since the Beijing agreement,” Bagheri said after the meeting, according to Iranian state media.

Saudi Arabia has welcomed Iran’s nuclear talks with the US, saying it supported efforts to resolve regional and international disputes.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a 2023 deal brokered by China to re-establish relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf region and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

‘Crucial stage’

The Saudi defence minister’s trip coincided with a visit to Iran by the UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi, who warned that the US and Iran were running out of time to reach a deal.

Iranian and US delegations are set to gather in Rome on Saturday for a second round of Omani-mediated negotiations, a week after the longtime foes held their highest-level talks since US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear accord during his first term in 2018.

Since re-entering the White House in January, Trump has revived his so-called “maximum pressure” policy imposing punishing economic sanctions against Iran and threatened military action if Tehran does not agree to a deal.

“We are in a very crucial stage of these important negotiations. We know we don’t have much time, this is why I am here … to facilitate this process,” Grossi said on Thursday.

“We are working hard and we want to succeed,” he told a joint news conference with Iran’s atomic energy agency chief Mohammad Eslami, acknowledging that the effort to secure a deal was “not an easy process”.

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s threats to attack Iran, Grossi urged people to “concentrate on our objective.”

“Once we get to our objective, all of these things will evaporate because there will be no reason for concern,” he said.

In March, Trump sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging talks and warning of possible military action if Iran refused.

Khamenei has cautioned that while the talks with the United States had started well, they could yet prove fruitless.

“The negotiations may or may not yield results,” he said on Tuesday.

Western governments have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons capability, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

Since the nuclear deal’s collapse in 2018, Iran has abandoned all limits on its programme, and enriches uranium to up to 60 percent purity, near weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.

Surveillance cameras installed by the IAEA have been disrupted, while Iran has barred some of the Vienna-based agency’s most experienced inspectors.

But despite the tensions between Iran and the agency, its access has not been entirely revoked.