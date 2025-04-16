US envoy says fighting in Gaza would ‘end immediately’ if captives released

Washington, DC – Israeli attacks on Gaza will end if Hamas releases all remaining captives, US President Donald Trump’s top hostage envoy said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“I can tell you that the fighting would end immediately, immediately if hostages are released,” said Adam Boehler, US special envoy for hostage response. “The day that those hostages are released, the fighting will end.”

Boehler’s comments on Wednesday came as the death toll from Israel’s offensive in Gaza reached 51,025, with at least 1,652 Palestinians killed since Israel’s attacks resumed after an earlier ceasefire brokered by Trump’s administration ended in March.

Despite Israel’s ongoing assault on the enclave, Boehler said the ball was in Hamas’s court.

“They can reach out any time,” he said from the White House lawn. “Hamas can end this.”

Boehler added that Trump has been clear that “nothing goes forward until all hostages are released”.

“Step one is all hostages released,” Boehler said. “Step two is, let’s figure out this day after.”

He did not elaborate on what that “day after” would look like, only referring briefly to Trump’s suggestion of mass displacing Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries.

Hamas has said it will only release more captives if a new agreement to end the fighting is reached first. Such an agreement would need to include guarantees that have so far proven non-starters, including a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Under the previous six-week ceasefire agreement, Hamas released a total of 33 captives held in Gaza in exchange for an increase in humanitarian aid into the enclave and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

A second phase, agreed to in principle, was meant to see the release of all remaining captives held in Gaza in exchange for a permanent end to fighting. A third phase was meant to see the release of all the bodies of captives and the implementation of a reconstruction plan.

But negotiations broke down following the completion of the first phase of the agreement, with Israel immediately renewing attacks. Beyond those killed, the United Nations has said at least 500,000 Palestinians have been newly displaced in the latest round of fighting.

Earlier this week, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had completed creating a “security zone” between the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. He added that the Israeli military would “vigorously” expand its operation in Gaza.

Israel has estimated that 24 living captives remain in Gaza, all believed to be male soldiers. The bodies of 35 other captives are also believed to still be in the Palestinian enclave.

Edan Alexander

Boehler, who held direct talks with Hamas officials in March, spoke to Al Jazeera after Hamas rejected a new Israeli ceasefire proposal calling for the group to fully disarm the day before.

Hamas also claimed on Tuesday that it had lost contact with the group holding Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander after “direct Israeli bombardment” targeted the area where he was being held.

Boehler dismissed the claim, saying he was certain Alexander was in a safe place and that Hamas would be “stupid” to harm him.

If anything were to happen to Alexander, it’s “not going to be pretty”, he added, without elaborating.