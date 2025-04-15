Wave of ‘coordinated attacks’ targets French prisons

Antiterrorism office launches investigation into attacks featuring gunshots and arson thought to be linked to drug gangs.

France’s antiterrorism office has launched an investigation after unknown assailants carried out a wave of attacks on prisons across the country.

Multiple incidents were recorded overnight and into Tuesday, with prisons targeted with automatic gunfire and arson attacks against cars. The perpetrators of the attacks have not been identified, but government officials noted that they follow an intensified crackdown on drug gang crimes, including record seizures of cocaine smuggled from South America.

Authorities reported that vehicles were burned outside prisons across the country, including near Paris. A prison in the southern city of Toulon was fired upon.

An unnamed source told the AFP news agency that the series of attacks “appeared to have been coordinated and is clearly linked to the anti-drug gang strategy”.

France’s national antiterrorism prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday it has taken charge of the investigation into the attacks.

The country’s DGSI national security agency will also be involved in the investigation, the prosecutor said.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has led efforts to toughen prison security and crack down on gangsters who run their empires from behind bars, said, “Attempts have been made to intimidate staff in several prisons.”

“The French Republic is facing up to the problem of drug trafficking and is taking measures that will massively disrupt the criminal networks,” he wrote on X, adding that he is heading to Toulon to support officers concerned.

Three vehicles, two belonging to prison staff, were set on fire in the car park of the Villepinte prison north of Paris, a police source told AFP. A fuel canister was found on site, and security camera footage showed two individuals setting fire to the cars.

Vehicles parked outside three other prisons – one near Paris and two in southern France – were also set on fire, another police source said.

Fifteen bullet impacts were found on the front gate of the prison in Toulon following an attack with a “Kalashnikov-type” assault weapon, prison staff union FO Justice said.

Wilfried Fonck, national secretary for the UFAP UNSa Justice union, said the prison system did not have enough staff to secure prison perimeters “24/7”.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he had instructed authorities to step up the protection of staff and prisons immediately.