Jordan says it thwarts plot that threatened national security

Sixteen arrested as authorities say they have foiled a plot that involved explosives and a drone factory.

Jordan says it has arrested 16 people, thwarting a plot that threatened national security and that involved manufacturing and importing rockets illegally, explosives and a drone production site.

In a statement on Tuesday, the General Intelligence Department said it uncovered plans to recruit and train “operatives” in Jordan and abroad, without providing more details.

A drone factory was also found, according to the statement that was released on state media.

It added that authorities made the arrests after “close intelligence monitoring since 2021”.

In the past, Jordan said it thwarted several alleged plots by members of ISIL (ISIS). These included plans for a series of attacks on security installations as well as civilian infrastructures.

This is a breaking story. More to come…