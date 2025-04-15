Amnesty International Hong Kong Overseas will be led by Hong Kong activists operating from different countries.

Amnesty International has relaunched its Hong Kong office “in exile”, more than three years after the rights group shut its operation in the Chinese financial hub citing risks from sweeping national security legislation.

The Chinese government has tightened its grip on Hong Kong after massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, cracking down on political dissent with scores of activists, political opposition and journalists arrested, jailed or forced to flee.

Amnesty said in a statement on Tuesday that the new office, Amnesty International Hong Kong Overseas (AIHKO), will be led by Hong Kong activists operating from several countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The AFP news agency reported that it is registered in Switzerland.

Chi-man Luk, the AIHKO’s executive director, hailed the opening of the new office as “a new chapter” in Amnesty’s “commitment to human rights in Hong Kong” and its support for the Hong Kong diaspora.

Amnesty had closed its two offices in Hong Kong in 2021, saying at the time that the security law “made it effectively impossible” for rights groups to work freely.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the national security law – which punishes subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison – has brought stability to the Chinese-controlled territory since the 2019 protests. Officials also insist the legislation balances security with safeguarding the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents.

Amnesty’s secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, said its new section demonstrates “our commitment to defending human rights no matter the challenges we face”.

Fernando Cheung, a former Hong Kong lawmaker who joined as a board member, said top priorities include raising awareness on “prisoners of conscience” and transnational repression.

“It is clear that Hong Kong’s human rights situation has continued to worsen,” said Cheung, citing the jailing of a social worker last week over a police-protester clash in 2019.

As of April, Hong Kong has arrested 322 people and convicted 163 of them under two security laws – one imposed by Beijing, and another homegrown law enacted last year.

Police have also issued rewards on 19 overseas pro-democracy activists.

On Sunday, members of the city’s Democratic Party voted to dissolve the party that was once the city’s stalwart opposition force.