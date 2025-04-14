US attacks on Yemen killed 123 people since mid-March: Health authorities

Houthi-affiliated outlet reports 15 US strikes in Marib, as Yemeni group vows to maintain ‘steadfast position’ on Gaza.

The United States’ bombardment campaign in Yemen has killed at least 123 people – mostly civilians – since mid-March, health officials in the capital Sanaa say.

Yemen’s Ministry of Health said on Monday that US attacks have also injured 247 others, stressing that the victims include many women and children.

Civilians have been targeted, families wiped out, military sites destroyed and soldiers killed.

US President Donald Trump has vowed that the Houthis will be “completely annihilated” under daily strikes by the United States military. Washington says its campaign aims to stop Houthi attacks against Israel as well as shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

However, the Yemeni group has pledged to continue its military operations until Israel ends its war and siege on Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians.

Trump has been suggesting that the Houthi group – also known as Ansar Allah – has been severely weakened. But the Yemeni group says the US offensive has proven to be a failure and is only targeting civil officials and civilian infrastructure.

On Sunday, a US strike targeted a ceramic factory in Sanaa province, killing six people and injuring 30 others, according to the Health Ministry.

“We hold the American administration fully responsible for its continuing crimes and massacres against civilian dignitaries and civilians and its direct and repeated bombardment of infrastructure, industrial facilities and civil officials,” the ministry said.

On Monday, the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported more US attacks, including 15 strikes in the Marib governorate.

Despite the US campaign, the Iran-aligned Houthis – who present themselves as Yemen’s official armed forces – said on Sunday that they fired two missiles at Israel and launched a separate drone attack against a “vital” target on the Israeli coast.

“The Israeli enemy, along with the Americans, must realise that beloved Yemen – its leadership, people, and army – will not back down from its steadfast position in supporting and backing the oppressed Palestinian people … regardless of the repercussions and the outcomes,” the Yemeni group said in a statement.

The Houthi attack triggered sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Sunday, but the Israeli army said it detected and intercepted one missile, not two.

Hamas praised the latest attack, with the spokesperson of its military branch, Abu Obeida, saying that Palestinians will not forget the “honourable” stance of the Yemeni group.

“The honest brothers in Yemen continue to insist on paralysing the heart of the Zionist entity, standing by Gaza, which is being subjected to a fierce genocide, despite paying a heavy price with their precious blood and their country’s resources,” Abu Obeida said in a statement.