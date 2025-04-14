Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,145
These are the key events on day 1,145 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 14 Apr 2025
Here is where things stand on Monday, April 13:
Fighting
- At least 34 people were killed and another 117, including 11 children, were injured by a Russian missile attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, Ukraine’s state emergency service said. This was the deadliest attack on Ukraine this year.
- The Ukrainian Air Force said its units intercepted and destroyed 43 of 55 Russian drones launched at Ukraine overnight. The attacks reportedly targeted the northern, southern and central areas of Ukraine.
- Russian forces captured the village of Yelyzavetivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said.
- The Defence Ministry in Moscow said its units destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Rostov region and one over the country’s Belgorod region.
- The Defence Ministry said Ukraine carried out two attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure over the past day despite a mutually agreed 30-day moratorium on energy strikes, according to the Interfax news agency.
- The ministry also said it had shot down a Ukrainian F-16 fighter aircraft, according to Interfax.
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “strong pressure” on Russia to end its war against Kyiv after Moscow’s deadly attack on Sumy. He also said “only filthy scum” could act like this.
- United States President Donald Trump said he was told the attack on Sumy was a “mistake”, without elaborating, but that it was a “horrible thing”.
- French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russia’s attack on Sumy and called for strong measures to impose a ceasefire on Russia.
- The US special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, also condemned the “horrifying attack” and said it “crosses any line of decency”, while Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, said Russia committed a “serious war crime”.
- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a “durable ceasefire”, noting a “devastating pattern of similar assaults on Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks”.
- Zelenskyy urged Trump to visit Ukraine to understand the gravity of destruction in the country at the hands of Russia. “You will understand what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin did,” he said.
- Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, speaking at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, accused each other’s countries of violating the energy strike moratorium.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s relations with the US were moving ahead, but that “reanimating relations from scratch is a very difficult task, requiring very intense diplomatic and other efforts”.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies