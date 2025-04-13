Ukrainian president calls for a global response to the attack that killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 80.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more, according to local authorities.

Two missiles struck the heart of the city at about 10:15am (07:15 GMT) as people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, the first day of the Christian Holy Week, according to officials.

Videos posted from the scene on official channels showed bodies on the ground amid debris and smoke around central Sumy. At least 83 people were injured, including seven children, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko wrote on social media.

“On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy,” acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths,” he added.

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “dozens” of people were killed and wounded in the “terrible” attack. “And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday,” he added.

The president called for a global response following Russia’s latest attack. “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves,” he said.

The attack was carried out as the United States, under President Donald Trump, has intensified efforts for a ceasefire in the war, more than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg, Russia. After the talks, which Russian state media said they lasted over four hours, Trump said the discussions aimed at ending the war may be going OK, but “there’s a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up”.

The warring sides have continued to exchange attacks despite agreeing to a US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the conflict.

Ukraine has endorsed a broader US ceasefire proposal, but Russia has effectively blocked it by imposing far-reaching conditions. European governments have accused Putin of dragging his feet.

On Sunday, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said Ukraine carried out two attacks on its energy infrastructure over the past day. It also said Russian forces had captured Yelyzavetivka village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian government has yet to comment on the claim, though Russian forces have made steady gains in Ukraine’s east in recent months.

Ukraine has warned that Russia is planning a new spring offensive to ramp up pressure and improve its negotiating position.

Russia currently holds about 20 percent of the country’s territory in the east and the south.