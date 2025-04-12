A treason charge and the exclusion of the main opposition draw attention before October polls in Tanzania.

Tanzania’s electoral commission has barred the main opposition party, Chadema, from contesting presidential and parliamentary elections due to take place later this year.

The Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) announced the decision on Saturday, stating that the party failed to sign a mandatory code of conduct agreement by the required deadline for the polls expected to take place in October.

“Any party that did not sign the code of conduct will not participate in the general election,” said Ramadhani Kailima, the commission’s director of elections, adding that the disqualification extends to all by-elections until 2030.

There was no immediate response from Chadema.

The announcement comes days after Chadema leader Tundu Lissu was charged with treason, accused of inciting rebellion and attempting to stop the elections from going ahead.

Prosecutors claimed he urged the public to take action against the vote, though he was not permitted to enter a plea. The charge carries the possibility of a death sentence.

Lissu, a former presidential candidate, has long been a vocal critic of the governing Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party and its leader, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is seeking a second term.

Chadema had already warned it would boycott the polls unless meaningful electoral reforms were introduced.

Earlier on Saturday, the party confirmed it would not attend the signing ceremony for the electoral code of conduct, describing the move as part of its broader campaign to push for changes in how elections are conducted.

The disqualification of Chadema and the treason case against its leader are expected to raise new questions about the state of democracy in the East African nation.

Human rights organisations and opposition groups have accused the government of clamping down on dissent, citing a pattern of unexplained abductions and killings of political activists.

President Hassan’s government has denied any role in these alleged abuses and maintains it is committed to upholding human rights. CCM has repeatedly rejected accusations of undermining the opposition or manipulating the electoral process.