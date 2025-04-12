Gabon votes in first presidential election since the 2023 coup

Thousands of people are seen queueing outside polling stations across Libreville, the seaside capital, to cast their ballots.

Voters in Gabon are casting their ballots in the presidential election, as military leader Brice Oligui Nguema looks to cement his grip on power in the first election since he led the 2023 coup.

Polls opened in the country at 7am (06:00 GMT) on Saturday, with reports of thousands of people queueing outside polling stations across Libreville, the seaside capital. Voting will be held in the country’s nine provinces until 6pm local time (17:00 GMT). Results are expected to be announced within two weeks of the vote.

Nearly one million people, including some 28,000 overseas, are registered to vote in this oil-rich but poor African nation of 2.3 million people.

Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem, reporting from Libreville, said that voters are looking forward to casting their ballots, but are “stuck between hope and fear”.

Nguema, who had been instrumental in ending 55 years of iron-fisted dynastic rule of the Bongo family led by former leader Ali Bongo, has been leading in opinion polls. Bongo family members were accused of looting Gabon’s wealth.

Aurele Ossantanga Mouila, 30, voted for the first time ever after finishing his shift as a croupier in a casino.

“I did not have confidence in the earlier regime,” he said.

Nguema took the role of transitional president while overseeing the formation of a government that includes civilians, tasked with drawing up a new constitution after the 2023 coup.

The country is heading to the polls at a time of high unemployment, regular power and water shortages, a lack of infrastructure and heavy government debt.

Nguema ditched his military uniform as he campaigned for a seven-year term against seven rivals, including Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, who served as prime minister under Ali Bongo before the coup.

He has predicted a “historic victory” in the election.

“The builder is here, the special candidate, the one you called,” Nguema said on Thursday among the music and dancing at his closing rally in the capital, Libreville.

But critics accuse Nguema, who had promised to hand power back to civilians, of failing to move on from the years of plunder of the country’s vast mineral wealth under the Bongos, under whom he served for years.

Bilie By Nze, Nguema’s main opponent, has cast himself as the candidate for a “complete rupture”.

“In reality, it’s an election of total change. It’s a challenge and we are at a crossroads,” he told Al Jazeera.

He has accused Nguema, who led the Republican Guard in the Bongo years, of representing a continuity of the old system.

Nguema served as former aide-de-camp to Omar Bongo before becoming chief of the presidential guard under his son Ali Bongo.

Whoever wins will have to meet the high hopes of a country where one in three people lives below the poverty line despite its vast resource wealth, according to the World Bank.

Gabon’s debt rose to 73.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year and is projected to reach 80 percent this year.