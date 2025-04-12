‘Camouflaged invasion’: Panama opposition slams security pact with the US

Panama’s opposition speaks out against deal that allows the deployment of US troops in the Central American nation.

Opposition politicians in Panama have accused the United States of launching a “camouflaged invasion” of the country after President Donald Trump confirmed the deployment of US soldiers days after the two countries signed a security pact.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday confirmed that deals, including a memorandum of understanding, were reached between the US and Panamanian authorities in efforts to secure “the Panama Canal from Chinese influence”.

“The Panama Canal is key terrain that must be secured by Panama, with America, and not China,” Hegseth said in a statement on Wednesday during his three-day trip to Panama.

Hegseth said a deal with the Panama Canal Authority would allow US warships and auxiliary ships “first and free” passage through the canal that connects the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic and is a chief conduit for global trade.

He added that US troops would be deployed at three former military bases – Fort Sherman, Rodman Naval Base and Howard Air Force Base – as part of a deal signed with Panama’s Ministry of Public Security, raising concerns in Panama. The last US troops were pulled out from the country in 1999.

‘An invasion without firing a shot’

In a video posted on social media on Friday, Ricardo Lombana, the leader of the opposition Another Way Movement, called the memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Panamanian governments days earlier “an invasion without firing a shot”.

The agreement was reached after a three-day visit by US Defense Secretary Hegseth.

On Thursday, President Trump confirmed that US soldiers and military personnel were deployed to Panama as part of the deal, telling reporters, “We’ve moved a lot of troops to Panama.”

Despite an insistence by the Panamanian government that these are not “military bases” and that the deal is temporary, the opposition believes the US has re-established its military presence in the country.

“No matter what you want to call it, what we’ve read in this memo is the establishment of military bases,” said Lombana, the opposition leader.

He added that the “firm step” slogan that the government has been using in its political messaging now “limps and kneels under pressure”.

The last US military bases in Panama were evacuated in 1999 as part of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties signed in 1977 with the aim of handing control over the canal to Panama.

The US also invaded Panama in 1989 as part of what it called “Operation Just Cause” to depose leader Manuel Noriega.

US troops were accused of killing thousands of civilians and destroying homes and infrastructure during the operation, leaving a controversial legacy.

That is partly why frustration has been growing in Panama over Trump’s declaration that he intends to “take back” the Panama Canal.

The US has refused to acknowledge Panama’s ownership over the canal as part of the negotiations that led to the defence pact signed earlier this week.

The Panamanian opposition, along with the local chapter of Transparency International, which works to promote more responsible governance practices, have called on the government to inform the country about the precise contents of the agreement with the US.

China has heavily criticised the agreement, maintaining that it views the Panama Canal as a permanently neutral international passageway.

The canal handles about 40 percent of US container traffic and 5 percent of global trade.