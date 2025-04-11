Ukraine opens probe into Russia’s alleged killing of four prisoners of war

The Associated Press news agency has verified footage from Ukrainian and Russian sources depicting the four soldiers.

Ukraine has opened a war crime investigation into the alleged killing of four soldiers captured by Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner.

Dmytro Lubinets wrote on X on Thursday that the four prisoners of war had no weapons as they walked out of a destroyed building with “their hands raised”.

“They were shot dead on the spot. This is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention and a grave war crime,” he added.

The alleged killing of the soldiers is believed to have occurred on March 13 in the southern Ukrainian village of Piatykhatky, according to The Associated Press news agency, which verified drone footage of the troops.

The Ukrainian drone video taken by the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, which was obtained from European military officials on condition of anonymity, shows soldiers with Russian uniform markings raising their weapons and shooting each of the four Ukrainians in the back.

In the Russian drone video, which the AP located on pro-Kremlin social media, the footage cuts off abruptly with the alleged soldiers lying on the ground alive.

The footage came just before Russian troops had planted their flag in Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhia region as Russia sought to take more land ahead of peace talks.

It also took place as European officials told the AP that representatives from the United States landed in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Calls for international probe

Lubinets wrote on Telegram that he would report the case of the alleged killings of his troops to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, for investigation.

“These organisations must record the crime. I emphasise that such shootings are not an isolated case, but a systemic policy of the Russian Federation, which is encouraged at the highest level!” he wrote.

“Therefore, it is necessary not only to document such cases, but to thoroughly investigate them and bring the criminals to justice,” Lubinets added.

He also called for Ukrainians who have witnessed any human rights violations by Russian forces to report them to the police.