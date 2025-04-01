Israel bombs Lebanon’s Beirut again, testing fragile truce with Hezbollah

Lebanese officials say the attack on Dahiyeh killed at least three people and wounded seven others.

Israel’s military has bombed the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for the second time in less than a week, killing at least three people and threatening the ceasefire it agreed with Hezbollah four months ago.

The attack on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, early on Tuesday, came without warning and wounded at least seven others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Israel’s military said in a statement that it had targeted a Hezbollah member who had been helping the Palestinian group Hamas plan an imminent attack against Israeli civilians.

It said the air raid was carried out “under the direction of the Shin Bet”, the country’s domestic intelligence agency.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun condemned the latest assault, calling it a “dangerous warning” of Israel’s intentions against his country.

“Israel’s persistence in its aggression requires more effort from us in addressing Lebanon’s friends around the world and rallying them in support of our right to full sovereignty over our land,” Aoun said in a statement.

Videos of the aftermath of the bombing showed plumes of smoke rising above Dahiyeh.

They also showed damage to the top three floors of an apartment building and piles of debris covering cars below the structure.

Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar, reporting from Beirut, said rescue operations were continuing in Dahiyeh and that there has been no information from either Israel or Lebanon on the identities of those targeted and killed.

Serdar said the latest attack is “extremely worrying” for the Lebanese government since it comes just three days after Israeli forces bombed Beirut for the first time since the ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in November.

That agreement, guaranteed by France and the United States, brought a halt to a yearlong conflict and mandated that Israeli ground troops withdraw from southern Lebanon.

It also called for Hezbollah fighters to withdraw from the south, beyond the Litani River and the United Nations designated temporary border, the Blue Line, and for Lebanese troops to deploy there.

Both sides, however, have accused each other of violations.

Israel delayed a promised troop withdrawal in January and has continued to occupy several hilltops in south Lebanon. It has also carried out near-daily attacks on the country, claiming it was striking Hezbollah fighters and weapons.

Its military launched the attack on Beirut on Friday saying the raid was in response to rockets fired from Lebanon.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the rocket firings.

Al Jazeera’s Serdar said there were key differences between the two Israeli assaults.

“The Israelis say the one that happened in March 28 was in retaliation for rockets being fired from the Lebanese side, but this time, there was no rocket fire,” he said.

“So the question now is will Israel continue attacking the capital of the country?” he asked. “People in Beirut are extremely worried. They say the peace here is really fragile and that any little development could collapse the ceasefire and spark another war.”

Hezbollah leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has warned on Saturday that if Israel’s attacks on Lebanon continued and if Lebanon’s government does not act to stop them, the group would eventually resort to other alternatives.

Analysts meanwhile blamed the US for Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon.

Phyllis Bennis, a fellow with the Institute for Policy Studies, told Al Jazeera that the Trump administration has effectively greenlighted Israel’s attacks, not just on on Lebanon, but also on Syria and the occupied Palestinian territory.

“There’s no question that the Trump administration has made very clear that they will not criticise Israel. They will not stop sending the weapons that enable it to continue these attacks,” Bennis said from Washington, DC.

“What we’re seeing now is really an extension of the genocidal war that Israel has been waging in Gaza, to Lebanon, where they’re not only carrying out the attacks in the capital, but have expanded the former UN buffer zone,” she said.

Israel has now “unilaterally collapsed the ceasefire” in Lebanon, but both France and the US – the guarantors of the deal – have stood back and let the Israeli assaults continue, without taking any punitive action, she added.