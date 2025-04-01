Germany and Italy arrest more than 30 in Mafia food fraud sweep

German police officer among those held in raids against the ‘Ndrangheta over sales of expensive food and equipment.

German and Italian authorities have arrested dozens of suspects, including a policeman, in raids against the ‘Ndrangheta criminal organisation over fraud involving the sale of expensive food and pizza-making equipment.

The ‘Ndrangheta is considered Italy’s wealthiest and most powerful Mafia and is also heavily involved in drug trafficking, controlling the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials carried out about 40 searches in four German states and several areas of Italy as part of a five-year investigation that involved cooperation from the international police organisation Interpol.

Fourteen suspects, including a 46-year-old police officer accused of supporting the gang, were arrested in western Germany, and 20 were detained in Italy, German police said on Tuesday.

They are accused of “an elaborate fraud with high-value food products, such as expensive cheeses and olive oil, as well as kitchen equipment for pizza production”, said Eurojust, the European Union’s judicial agency, which coordinated the raids.

The suspects are also accused of other crimes, including arson, drug trafficking and tax evasion.

The alleged food fraud took place in and around Stuttgart, Germany, and involved suspects posing as representatives of German food companies who then targeted Italian firms, according to German prosecutor Joachim Dittrich.

They ordered large quantities of food and equipment in the name of a fake company but did not pay, leading to losses of hundreds of thousands of euros to the suppliers, he said.

The suspects then allegedly pressured Italian restaurants in and around the German city to buy the supplies, and the businesses agreed to avoid possible reprisals.

Italian prosecutors said the victims were Italians from Calabria, the southern region of the country where the ‘Ndrangheta is based.

The arrested police officer is accused of disclosing confidential information to help the suspects.