Gas pipeline leak sparks Malaysian inferno

Leak in pipeline belonging to state-run Petronas sends fire spreading to villages during Eid public holiday.

A leaking gas pipeline has sparked a huge fire on the outskirts of Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, injuring more than 100 people.

The inferno, visible for kilometres around, erupted following an explosion and fireball at 8:10am (00:10GMT) on Tuesday in the suburb of Putra Heights, central Selangor state.

Caused by a leak on a gas pipeline belonging to state-run energy firm Petronas, the blaze quickly threatened nearby villages during a public holiday for the Muslim Eid celebration, Selangor’s chief minister said, according to state news agency Bernama.

At least 49 houses have been damaged and 112 people injured, with 63 sent to the hospital for burns, breathing difficulties and other injuries, Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohamad Zaini Abu Hassan said. No deaths have been reported.

The state’s disaster management unit said in a statement that efforts to rescue trapped residents were ongoing, with several people being treated for burns.

Selangor’s chief minister said 82 people had been rescued so far, adding that residents would be temporarily placed in a nearby mosque until the situation is under control.

Pictures and videos of the fireball went viral on social media, with some residents saying they felt a strong tremor that shook the doors and windows of their homes.

“All of a sudden, we heard a loud bang and then total chaos,” said a resident living 200 metres (650ft) from the site of the fire, according to Malaysia’s Star newspaper. “We immediately left the house and soon saw other residents leaving too.”

Petronas said in a brief statement that the pipeline had been isolated.

Disaster management officials said shutting the valves will eventually snuff out the fire.

Three gas stations near the site were not affected but have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, Petronas said, adding that investigations were under way.